The 11th annual Christmas Express at Western Elite, south of Alamo on U.S. 93, begins this Friday and Saturday. The event is open to the public at no charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are requested. Scott Seastrand, vice president of Western Elite, said the Christmas Express will be held Dec. 9-11 as well. […]