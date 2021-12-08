Community Christmas Concert scheduled for the 21st

Because of the COVID virus we were unable to put the annual Community Christmas Concert together in 2020. We are planning and having a Christmas song fest at the Methodist Church in Caliente this year. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. We are asking for each of the churches in the county to provide two songs for the evening celebration. We will have refreshments afterward in Gray Hall behind the church. Each church is encouraged to bring a dozen cookies for the get together afterwards.