This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In successfully defending their 2019 1A state football championship title, Pahranagat Valley had senior cousins Jaren Leavitt and Paul Lewis named as recipients of the overall league co-MVP honors as voted on by the league coaches. Defensive MVP was Jake Griffin of PVHS and Offensive MVP was Anthony Gomes of Tonopah. Coach of the Year […]