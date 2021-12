This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Kathy LeFevre will be the new Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) field representative for Lincoln County. She has been active in the farmers market, and her husband, Jim, has been a driver for RSVP. You can contact her at (775) 726-3126. LeFevre replaces longtime representative June Taylor, who recently passed away. […]