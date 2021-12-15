Francis Marion Bodell, 86, of Las Vegas, passed peacefully at home in Las Vegas on September 10, 2021. “Marion” was born on June 23, 1935 in Panaca, Nevada to James Chester Bodell and Laurine Lee.

Marion graduated from Lincoln County High School. He met his future wife, Irene, at the movie theater in Caliente, Nevada. They were married on August 17, 1956 in Panaca, Nevada. After Marion served two years in the US Army, they moved to Las sVegas, where they lived for 61 years. Marion was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He worked for may years with Southwest Gas and later D&C builders. Marion enjoyed camping, fishing, and car racing very much. He raced at Craig Road Speedway in the 70’s and still had his 1st place trophy he had won. A huge NASCAR fan, he never missed a race. He was also a loyal UNLV Rebel basketball fan, and more recently, a Vegas Golden Knights fan. Marion had a great heart with many friends who enjoyed his company, sense of humor, and wonderful life stories. He will be missed so very much and we were blessed to have him here with us for these 86 years.

He is survived by his son James Bodell of Las Vegas, daughter Teri Wenz (Mark) of Starke, Florida, daughter Pamela Allen (Larry) of Las Vegas, son Gary Bodell (Karen) of Pioche, Nevada, sister Lorna Lee Price of Elko, Nevada, brother Chester Kay Bodell (Marilee) of Salt Lake City, Utah, sister Mary Lynn Dalton (Richard) of Elko, Nevada, grandchildren Elisa Valdez, Tyler Valdez, Derek Cope, Austin Allen, Nick Allen, and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Irene Bodell, brother Mahlon Wilkinson, and sister Rhea Fisher.

As per his wishes, no services will be held. Marion will be interred at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date along with his loving wife, Irene.