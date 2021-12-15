Irene Jean Bodell, 80, of Las Vegas passed peacefully in Las Vegas on July 22, 2021. She was born January 18, 1941 in Mountain Home, Idaho to Frank Fritz DuFer and Margaret Gabor DuFer.

Irene spent most of her youth in Caliente, Nevada and met her future husband, Marion, while working at the local theater. They married on August 17, 1956 in Panaca, Nevada. Irene and Marion were married for 65 years and were reunited when he passed on September 10, 2021. After living in Panaca and Oklahoma for a few years, she settled in Las Vegas, where she was a resident for 61 years. While raising her children, she also worked full time at WonderWorld department store for many years before going to work at the Review Journal where she was the cafeteria manager until she retired. Irene loved animals, especially dogs and polar bears. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to decorate for Christmas every year. She also enjoyed country music and going to Homecoming each May in Caliente. We will miss her quiet, yet unwavering love.

She is survived by her son James Bodell of Las Vegas, daughter Teri Wenz (Mark) of Starke, Florida, daughter Pamela Allen (Larry) of Las Vegas, son Gary Bodell (Karen) of Pioche, Nevada, sister RoseMary Davis of Caliente, Nevada, grandchildren Elisa Valdez, Tyler Valdez, Derek Cope, Austin Allen, Nick Allen, and several nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her sister Betty Rollins, brother Frank DuFer, and sister Linda DuFer.

No services will be held. Irene will be interred at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date along with her devoted husband Marion.