This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Using strong first-half play, the Pahranagat Valley boys team won all four games at the Comstock Classic in Virginia City last weekend. It is the first time attending the Comstock Classic pre-holiday tournament since 2016 the Panther boys have won all four. “First time since I’ve been coaching,” said coach Michael Strong. The boys played […]