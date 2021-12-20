Sara Ann Hartley Lloyd passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021, at the “Haven at Sky Mountain”, Hurricane, Utah.

Ann was born on July 8, 1940, at the Prince Mine, Lincoln County Nevada, to her loving parents

Arthur Zealand and Edna Mae Hartley. She was one of three daughters – Peggy, Ann & Donna.

Ann spent the majority of her life living in the Pioche area. It was during her younger years, she became friends with Janet Gemmill and Dorene Deck, the three girls were inseparable and spent countless time together throughout their lives.

Ann graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1958. She was actively involved in the band and was a cheerleader for the Lincoln County Lynx. In August of 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lloyd. Together they had three children – Mick, Lisa and Kathy. The family enjoyed spending memorable time together, camping, fishing at North Creek and picnicking at Big Trees. They supported all their children in their various school activities. Later, Ann & Frank divorced.

Ann was a very talented and crafty person. She made beautiful bird houses, compiled memorable scrap books for her family, made gorgeous flower arrangements for the different seasons, quilted and crocheted many stunning pieces. Ann also taught many children piano lessons, she was an exceptional piano player.

Ann was actively involved in her community and church. She was a member of the Berean Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was the accompanist during church services for many years. She was instrumental in opening and assisting with the operation of the church thrift store, the Chili Pepper. She was always willing to give a fellow member a ride to church if they needed it. Her favorite time of year was assembling the Nativity Scene at Christmas. Ann would use her favorite baby doll to wrap in swaddling clothes and laid him in the manger. Ann was a member of the Pioche Labor Day Committee. She was also a member of the Pioche Garden Club. She helped different organizations build many beautiful floats for the Labor Day Parade. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where herself, Delores Walkington and Erma Campbell worked tirelessly in attaining the large engraved stone that welcomes visitors to Pioche.

Ann worked for Vern & Muff Stever at Stever’s Store for several years. Later, she became the Deputy Clerk at the Lincoln County Courthouse working alongside Pete Cole, then Corrine Hogan for nearly 30 years, before retiring.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Art & Edna Mae Hartley. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Decker and Donna Phillips, of Pioche, her children Mick (Lynn) Lloyd of Eagle Valley, Lisa (Dave) Altman of Pioche, Kathy Hale of Pioche; eight grandchildren – Brad Lloyd, Jason Lloyd, Lacie (Natalie) Lloyd, Nick (Jen) Andrews, Cody Andrews, Casey Lopez, Jordy Hale, and Stefan Hale; ten great grandchildren – Trey Andrews, Makayla Andrews, Daxon Andrews, Bryson Andrews, Lainey Lloyd, Rowdy Lloyd, Weston Lloyd, Austin Hale, Oakley Hale, Tuff Hale and Payden Hale.