This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

School choirs and bands hosted their annual holiday concert Dec. 15 at the Neldon C. Mathews Center. As usual, they were led by Jacob Lester, and the first to perform was the Lincoln County High School (LCHS) concert choir, which opened with a beautiful rendition of “Somewhere in My Memory,” written by John Williams and […]