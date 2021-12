This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Christmas spirit sang out as Caliente Elementary held its Christmas play “Once on a Housetop” Dec. 13. The excitement of the students rubbed off on the audience as they started off with “Up on a Housetop” as a group, with a solo by Rylan Barnes. “Kwanzaa Child” was performed both orally and in sign […]