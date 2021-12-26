Mark Glen Poulsen, 60, passed away in his home in Alamo, NV on December 20, 2021, shortly after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Mark was born on September 14, 1961, in Ogden, UT to Glen Clarence Poulsen and Maxine Ruth Hull.

Mark was raised in Utah until his family moved to Alamo, NV in 1977. He excelled in sports, winning State Championships in football, basketball, and track at Pahranagat Valley High School. He also had an interest in scouting, and at the age of fifteen, Mark received his Eagle. At this time, he also discovered his love of music, and took up guitar lessons. He enjoyed many hours of writing songs for those he loved.

After graduating from high school in 1980, Mark served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Roanoke, Virginia Mission. Upon returning, he joined Sweetheart Cup Manufacturing in Las Vegas, NV where he worked from 1984-2008 in various positions. At work he met Suzanne Hryn and they married on October 19, 1991. Mark raised her son, Anthony, as his own, and loved the time they spent together. He coached Anthony in sports, and they would explore and often go on outdoor adventures together. After 17 years of marriage, they were divorced. Mark moved back to Alamo, to care for his sweet mother until her passing in 2019.

He worked at the local Sinclair Store, where he developed his Sinclair family. Mark was a gentle giant and never met a stranger. His goal was to make everyone smile and to be their friend.

He met Kristen Rush later in life, and they had a special relationship, Kris cared for Mark in the days before his passing.

Mark is survived by his partner, Kristen Rush; his son, Anthony (Ashley) Balles Poulsen; his grandson, Michael; his father, Glen Poulsen; his siblings, Wade (Tracie) Poulsen, Michelle (Mike) Evans, and Lynette (Ross) Stirling; his sister-in-law, Suzanne Poulsen; and a large extended family who he loved dearly. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Ruth Hull Poulsen; and his elder brother, Glen JC (Suzanne) Poulsen.

Visitation services will be held at the Alamo Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 9:00-9:45 a.m. with a Funeral service to follow at 10:00. Graveside services will be held at the Hooper Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at noon. Live-stream services may be found at Mark Glen Poulsen Memorial Facebook Group. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to consider a donation to the Maxine & Marian Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Pahranagat Valley Federal Credit Union. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.