Robert Thomas Clay, 82, passed away on December 19, 2021 peacefully in his home in Panaca NV. He was the oldest child of Vernon James Clay and Ester Peterson Clay. He was born in Bend Oregon and spent part of his childhood there before moving to northern Utah, where he spent most of his school years. On March 25, 1960 he married the love of his life, Birthe Thomsen.

Robert worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 10 years before finding a career with the Nevada Department of Transportation, where he retired after close to 30 years. His family was always the most important thing in his life. Spending time with them was his greatest joy. Robert was a devout Latter-Day Saint. He had an unwavering testimony and his church played a great roll in his life. Robert had many hobbies from building, plumbing, electrical work, fixing cars, gardening, but most of all family.

Robert is survived by his children Steven Clay, Lene Clay, and Anna Rippetoe; his 10 grandchildren Tessa, Launa, Jenna, Shane, Eric, Ryan, Curtis, Tyson, Tausha, and Skyler; and his 16 great-grandchildren Sadie, Ambrie, Dylan, Preston, Parker, Landon, Christian, Victor, Jazmin, Jordyn, Beckham, Luke, Cara, Granger, Madelyn, and Nora.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Birthe Clay, daughter Susanne Wilkin, parents Vernon and Ester Clay, sisters Inola and Nadine, and brother Edward.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 11:00 am. The funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Panaca, Nevada. A viewing will also be held December, 28th from 5:00-7:00 pm as well as prior to the services on Wednesday the 29th from 9:30-10:30am at the LDS Church in Panaca. Interment will be in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com.