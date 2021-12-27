Clifford Leon Bach, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2021.

Cliff was born on November 4th, 1946, in Las Vegas, NV to George and Opal Bach.

He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 30 years, Jacque along with daughters Angela (Eric) Alvarez of Cold Creek, and Willow (James) Bennett of Belgrade, Montana, sister Teresa (David) Moore along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Cliff graduated from Bishop Gorman HS and was proud veteran who served in the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet as Quartermaster.

He worked 30 years for McKesson Corporation. He spent his first retirement in the mountains of Cold Creek where he launched his next career in solar systems, home improvement and many other endeavors.

During his 20+ years in Cold Creek, he proudly served as the community water master and Assistant Fire Chief/EMT for the Cold Creek VFD.

For his second retirement, he and Jacque moved to Panaca, NV to start an alfalfa hay ranch. Cliff never gave up on his dream of making the desert green and always did things the “Cliffy” way.

He was a kind, generous, caring soul that enjoyed being a family man, loyal friend, and mentor. He was a mountain man at heart, a true American cowboy, and a master storyteller. He loved nature, animals, and the Great Outdoors; but most of all he loved people. To know Cliff is to love Cliff and he will be greatly missed.

A future Celebration of Life will be announced. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.southernnevadamortuary.com.