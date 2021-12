This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past week was an active one for the Lincoln County Lynx, with both boys and girls basketball teams playing while the wrestlers faced off against some tough opponents. The Lady Lynx’s only competition this past weekend was against the Pahranagat Valley Panthers Dec. 16. The first quarter was a close call, with PVHS pulling […]