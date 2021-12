This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Many gathered at the Alamo Cemetery Dec. 18 for the Wreaths Across America ceremony. Desma Auclair coordinated the event for the roughly 70 veterans in the Pahranagat Valley at the four cemeteries in Alamo, Richardville, and Hiko. Courtesy photo – Trysten Poulsen laying a wreath on a veteran’s grave in the Alamo Cemetery. Auclair noted, […]