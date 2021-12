This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Across the country, at more than 2,700 participating locations, millions of Americans gathered to remember, honor and teach during Wreaths Across America Dec. 18. Caliente Elementary’s sixth grade class took part in honoring local veterans at Conaway Veterans Cemetery. As the Color Guard marched up the hill, students wearing caps took them off as everyone […]