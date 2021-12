On New Year’s Day Cathedral Gorge State Park will be hosting a Ranger-led First Day Hike at 11 a.m. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring something to drink. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Participants will meet in the Day Use Area at the park. A Day Use fee required – Nevada Resident $5, Out-of-State $10.

For more information contact Dawn Andone, (775) 728.8101, cgsp@parks.nv.gov.