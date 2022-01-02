Thank You – The Robinson Family

Lincoln County Record

To the town of Pioche

Just before Christmas, The Lincoln County Sheriff ’s Office brought Christmas gifts for our children, Braelynn, and Brantley.

We want to express our sincere thanks to the law enforcement, the volunteer fire department, the teachers and the people of Pioche for everything they do – all year round to make Pioche such a wonderful place to live.

We cannot express our thanks enough to all of you.

God Bless! We hope each and everyone of you had a joyful holiday season.

The Robinson Family – P. Rob

“Thank you for caring and for looking after ALL our children.”

