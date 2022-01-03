Ann Cheeney Looney passed away December 19, 2021 with her family by her side.

Ann was born June 4, 1948 in Pioche, Nevada to Bill and Leona Cheeney. Ann was the youngest of six children. Ann was raised in Pioche. Ann married Larry Ewell and together they had three children: Nita Lamb, Launa Chouquer, and Guy Looney. They later divorced. Ann married Doug Looney in 1974. They moved their family to Alamo, Nevada. In 1990 Ann and Doug divorced and she moved to Florida until health issues brought her back to Pioche in 1998. Ann deeply loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Amand (Cory) Chouquer, Dextri, Steven, and Mayleigh, Cody (Maggie) Lamb, Marisa Phillips, Dylan (Tayanah), Layla Phillips, and Julia Looney.

She was always teasing and joking with them. Ann deeply loved the Lord and was a member of the Berean Baptist church in Pioche.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Launa (Rick) Chouquer, son Guy Looney, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sister Martha Wallace, Sister-in-law Nita Cheeney, Aurthor (Phyllis) Richards, and many nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her daughter Nita Lamb, Father, Mother, brothers Eldon, Leo, Larry, and Frank Cheeney, nieces Julie Stever, Shirley Emerine, nephew Shawn Cheeny, Sister-in-law Jean Cheeney, and brother-in-law Charles Wallace.

Ann was loved by many and will truly be missed.

A graveside will be held by family at a later date.