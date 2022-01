This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley’s boys and girls teams traveled to the Sports Leadership and Management Academy (SLAM) in Henderson Dec. 29 and came away with a split. The girls won their game 41-27, and the boys lost to a strong, fastpaced Bulls team 60-33. SLAM (11-1) is among the top 3A boys teams in the state. The […]