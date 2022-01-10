Jimmie Joe Moeller, 78, passed away on December 27, 2021 in Alamo, NV. Jimmie was born and grew up in rural Iowa the youngest of five children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and helping his father build a fishing boat.

After high school he moved to Chicago where he met his soul mate, Gayle. They were married by her grandfather then later relocated back to Iowa where he worked as a draftsman for a farm machinery company.

Jimmie and his wife Gayle had a great desire for children and adopted siblings Diana, Kimberly, and Pamela (they were cheaper as a package deal – or so they thought). Their son, William Andrew, was adopted a few years later to complete the family.

The family moved to Nebraska where Jimmie worked as a design engineer and was part of the team that designed modern center pivot irrigation systems. Jimmie later took a job opportunity designing farm machinery and relocated the family to Wisconsin where he lived until his wife Gayle went home to our Father in Heaven.

Jimmie taught his children to be extremely self-sufficient and how to MacGyver anything. His daughters knew how to work on cars, safely handle firearms, and problem solve. He also shared his zeal as a Packer’s fan.

Shortly after his wife’s death, he escaped the frozen tundra and relocated to Nevada. As his health declined, he moved in with his daughter Diana in Alamo. Jimmie peacefully passed away Monday at home with his three daughters by his side, to be welcomed by those waiting for him on the other side of the veil.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his mother, father, siblings, wife Gayle, and son Andy. He is survived by his daughters Diana (David), Kimberly (Jim), Pamela, eighteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare Fund. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www. moapavalleymortuary.com.