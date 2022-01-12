THANK YOU – From the FitzSimons

Our sincerest thanks,

We, the family of Patrick FitzSimons, would like to thank all our families, friends, parishioners and co-workers for the prayers, hugs, kind thoughts and words. Thank you for the meals/food, the generous donations, lovely cards, flowers, mass cards and mostly the love. We are so grateful and humbled by the love you all shared with us. Our broken hearts are made warm by all of you. Thank you for everything, we are truly blessed by all of you and this wonderful community. A special thanks to my sister Lavete Lee, my brothers Tommy & Peggy Rowe and Steve & Jaelyn Rowe.

Most Grateful,

Millie FitzSimons, Mary & Curtis Kerner, Sean & Amanda FitzSimons, and Erin & Kyle Krug