This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente City Council met Jan. 6. On the recommendation of the planning commission, the council approved a conditional use permit to Annette Brito for use of the garage at 40 Main Street. This will be a small retail business for souvenirs and collectibles. Letters were sent out to homeowners in the area and there […]