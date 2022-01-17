Kelly Steven Wade, 59, of Hiko, NV, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022.

Kelly was born on October 16. 1962, in Las Vegas, NV to LaVar and Kaye Wade. He met his loving wife, Dawn, at the age of 12 and they have been together since.

Always a cowboy, he was heavily involved in the family ranch and competed in rodeo events from a young age. After graduating high school, he worked for a few years with his brother at an upholstery shop. In 1983, he started work as a sign service technician at YESCO. He continued his career in the sign business, as a Project Manager, for the next 38 years. His career allowed him to travel to various states and countries where he always took a little time to play tourist and see the sights. His biggest passion was silverwork and engraving. He enjoyed getting to create beautiful pieces for family and friends.

Kelly is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dawn, their two daughters; Kyla Schuknecht (Chance) of Buhl, ID, and Mica Robinson (Zach) of Hiko NV and grandchildren; Austyn, Wade, Adlee, Harper and Cedar. He is also survived by his parents LaVar and Kaye Wade, brothers Gary Wade (Roxie) and Scott Wade (Jolyn), sisters Connie Bundy (Ed) and Sheila Southwick (Derek), and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by Lane Burgess (nephew) and Delrita Parish (mother-in-law).

Services were held on Friday January 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Alamo LDS Church. Visitation from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. A private interment will be at the family ranch in Barclay, NV.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454.