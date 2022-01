This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Town Board held its regular monthly meeting Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. in the county commissioner chambers at the Lincoln County Courthouse. During the manager’s report there was a discussion regarding the need to hire an additional employee to work for the city. The meeting with the residents along Airport Road went well. […]