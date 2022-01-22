Marilyn Anne Cude

November 26, 1942 ~ January 9, 2022





Born in Portland, Oregon, Marilyn passed away peacefully in her home in Pioche, Nevada.

Marilyn enjoyed the small-town community life, including over the years volunteering her time at the Chamber of Commerce and the Mormon Church Relief Society. She loved crocheting and made hundreds of baby blankets, afghans, and dolls, and won many prizes for her entries in Fairs around the area.

She is survived by her husband, Whitney Cude Jr.; siblings, Lauren, Paul, Becky, Mark, Jim, Peggy, and Richard; children, Michael, Stephen, Christopher, Curtis, Martin, Kimberly; grandchildren, ten; great-grandchildren, one.

The service was held at the Pioche Ward Mormon Church on Saturday, January 15th from 1:00-2:00pm. The Service can be viewed online YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyKsOTMu5LM

Condolences can be made online at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.