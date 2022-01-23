Hiko business among USDA grant recipients

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Jim Park announced a six-figure grant awarded to Hiko Hay and Cattle for a new solar system.

A press release announced the business will use a $353,628 grant to install a solar photovoltaic system which will provide renewable energy to power the irrigation wells, reducing annual energy expenses.

The project is funded through the Rural Energy for America Program, which helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.

The same release noted Overton Power District #5 will use a $24,000 grant to install a solar photovoltaic system on a parking structure in Moapa. The energy generated from this structure will feed directly into the Overton Power District office meter via net metering and reduce utilities expenses.

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.