There are special people in our lives that never leave even after they are gone. Raymond Somers is one of those people.

On January 12, 2022, Raymond Leslie Somers quietly went to see the angels. Raymond was 84 years old.

Raymond was born in Leamington, Utah on December 24, 1937 to Leslie Louis Somers and Christy Dutson Somers. He spent his early childhood years in Pioche, Nevada. He graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1956. After graduation, he honorably served in the U.S. Army as an airplane mechanic. He was stationed in Germany from 1960 to 1962. He was a proud Army Veteran of the U.S.A. Upon returning from his military service he met his lifelong sweetheart, Thelma Marie Woodworth. They were married on December 4, 1965. Raymond and Thelma began their life together in Indian Springs, Nevada where Raymond was employed at the Nevada Test Site. He spent the next 30 years with Wackenhut Security. During that time, Raymond and Thelma welcomed 3 sons into their family.

Raymond was an expert marksman, participating in many competitions and always placing at the top. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. It was his passion. He served the people of his community for 17 years after he retired as a groundskeeper for the town of Pioche. He had a green thumb with all he touched. Raymond would go out in the hills and cut wood for himself as well as others. Raymond cared for the people of Pioche. It was common to see him on his daily walk, visiting with young and old at the post office or at Tillies. He had many friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by a baby sister Lenore Somers, father Leslie Somers, mother

Christy Somers, baby granddaughter Hallie Somers, and sister Jackie Canepa.

Raymond is survived by his wife Thelma, sons: Donny (Tina) Somers, Louie Somers, and Mark Somers. Grandchildren: Austin (Annie) Somers, Brock (McKay) Somers, Cadie Somers, Skyler McRaney, Tegan Somers, Ella Somers, and Brylie Somers. Great grandchildren: Camden, Kash, and Hazel Somers. Siblings: Janice (George) Johanson, Louis (Debbi) Somers, Ralph Somers, Judy Bradshaw, and brother-in-law Chester Canepa. Raymond had many loving and supportive nephews and nieces and friends.

In typical Raymond fashion, he requested no service (but hey we will honor his life at a later date with a celebration!).

A Silent Tear

Just close your eyes and you will see

All the memories that you have for me

Just sit and relax and you will find

I’m really still there inside your mind

Don’t cry for me now I’m gone

For I am in the land of song

There is no pain, there is no fear

So dry away that silent tear

Don’t think of me in the dark and cold

For here I am, no longer old

I’m in that place that’s filled with love

Known to you all, as “up above”

(author unknown)

The Somers family wishes to express our profound gratitude to all those who have loved and supported our mother and father through this time.