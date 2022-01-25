Horticulture training offered for landscapers and nursery workers

LAS VEGAS – As part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a series of online, entry-level classes for those wishing to become Nursery Worker Certified. The workshops will include topics important to green-industry professionals, including landscapers, nursery workers and groundskeepers.

“The Green Industry Training series is an excellent educational opportunity for those new to the industry, as well as seasoned professionals in need of continuing education units,” Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator, said. “The series will also be offered in a hybrid format for the first time in 2022, so students may enroll in either online or in-person classes.”

The workshops will be offered 9 a.m. – noon, every Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 – 24, in-person and via Zoom. In-person classes will be held at the Extension office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno. An optional exam will be given Feb. 28. Classes are taught by Extension experts, Nevada Department of Agriculture staff and local industry professionals. Topics include:

Feb. 1: Pruning Landscape Plants

Feb. 3: Soils and Water Management

Feb. 8: Noxious Weeds and Weed Law

Feb. 10: Plant Disease Basics

Feb. 15: Sustainable Turfgrass Management

Feb. 17: Insect Identification

Feb. 22: Garden Center Basics

Feb. 24: IPM and Pesticide Safety

Extension’s Green Industry Training series will cover a wide range of topics for participants looking to develop horticulture knowledge, including a class on pruning landscape plants. Photo by Wendy Hanson Mazet, Extension.

Cost for individual classes is $15 per class, or participants can enroll in the entire course for a discounted cost of $80. Organizations enrolling two to five employees for the full course receive $10 off per student. The discount increases to $15 off per student when six or more employees from the same firm are registered.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-green-industry-training-in-person-and-online-classes-available-tickets-208617118417. The deadline to register for classes is Jan. 28.

Fees include course materials, certificates of attendance, and International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and Pesticide Safety Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Course fees also support Green Industry Continuing Education Series classes, which are held year-round as needed.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green-industry professionals. For upcoming classes, visit the series website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/commercial-horticulture/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/.For more information on classes or certification, email Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Paul Lessick, civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least three days prior to the scheduled event.