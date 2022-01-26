Housing authority opens housing voucher wait list

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) announced its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV, also known as Section 8) wait list opened on Jan. 20 and will remain open until further notice. Based on estimated need, the wait list could open and close quickly, and therefore NRHA recommends anyone who is interested in applying do so as soon as possible. Preference will be given to applicants with a landlord willing to participate in the HCV program, so NRHA also encourages landlords who are interested in participating to speak with their tenants about the opportunity to apply.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is a federally funded government program that helps very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled with their rents in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments.

NRHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program covers all Nevada counties except for Washoe and Clark Counties.

There are 1,393 vouchers allocated to all rural Nevada by The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD delegates the requirements of how the vouchers are distributed to the various qualifying income levels. NRHA uses a random lottery selection to award vouchers, which ensures all selections are made fairly.

“NRHA works diligently to maintain an up-to-date wait list, which provides us a group of qualifying individuals who are then randomly selected as vouchers become available,” said Bill Brewer, NRHA executive director. “We hope to quickly assist qualifying, overburdened renters throughout rural Nevada whose staying housed relies heavily on this assistance.”To qualify for the Housing Choice Voucher, all households must meet income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Applications for NRHA’s list will be accepted online at NVRural.org/applicants. Nevada Rural Housing is an equal housing provider and offers reasonable accommodation to those who need application assistance. Nevada Rural Housing can be contacted at (775) 887-1795. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.