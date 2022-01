This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Courtesy Photo – Talon Jones wrestles an opponent from Virgin Valley. This past weekend was very busy for the Lincoln County High School Lynx, with the two basketball teams heading to Henderson to face off against the Lake Mead Eagles while the wrestlers attended the Chaparral Invitational in Las Vegas. The last Lake Mead matchup […]