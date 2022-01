This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Tonopah girls traveled to Alamo Jan. 21, and the Panthers crushed the Muckers 54-9. The boys were also originally scheduled to play the Muckers that day, but that game was moved to Feb. 5. The following day, the girls took a 38-5 lead into halftime and rolled to a 49-10 victory against Beaver Dam. […]