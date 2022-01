This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Planning Meeting was held Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. The agenda included possible amendments to Appendix Q, Tiny Houses, of the International Building Code as adopted by the City of Caliente. The size of a tiny house was discussed. A minimum of 400 sq ft or smaller is the current definition. There are […]