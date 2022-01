This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County continues to battle the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, while national daily new case numbers are slowly falling from their all-time high. While the local hospital was unavailable to provide an update, according to usafacts.org, there have been 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since Jan. 18. The total number […]