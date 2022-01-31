Unemployment rate down in December

CARSON CITY – According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) December 2021 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in December 2021 which decreased by 0.5 percent from November 2021. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.

In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 6 percent in the Las Vegas area, 2.8 percent in Reno, and 3.2 percent in the Carson area in December 2021.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.1 percent, and Clark County had the highest rate at 6 percent. Lincoln County’s unemployment rate is 2.6 percent, down from 2.7 percent in November.

The department stated Nevada added 3,700 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. Employment remains below typical levels, but is up 94,700 jobs since December 2020, an annual increase of 7.4 percent. The total employment level in the state is 1,372,200.