Nevada Division of Forestry offering grants to protect and restore urban and rural ecosystems

STATEWIDE – The Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) is currently accepting pre-proposals for several competitive grants, highlighted below, for projects that encourage collaborative, science-based restoration of priority landscapes to protect communities and ecosystems from wildfires, floods, insect and disease outbreaks, invasive species, development disturbances, and watershed destruction.

Pre-proposals for all competitive grants must be submitted on the approved forms available online at forestry.nv.gov/grants. The website outlines eligibility criteria, instructions, and scoring information that will be used to rank applications.

Landscape Scale Restoration Grants ($300,000 per project)

Landscape Scale Restoration (LSR) grants are available to help fund a variety of conservation projects, including restoration treatments that improve or restore rural forests and rangelands, water resources, riparian areas, and wildlife habitat. Projects that mitigate extreme wildfire behavior, noxious weed infestations, and negative ecosystem impacts are also eligible.

LSR pre-applications are due by Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5pm. You can review application materials here. For more information on LSR grants, contact NDF Stewardship Program Coordinator Michelle Roberts at (775) 684-2552 or miroberts@forestry.nv.gov.

State Fire Assistance Grants ($300,000 per project)

NDF is also seeking State Fire Assistance grant pre-proposals for the Western States Fire Managers (WSFM) and Hazardous FuelsCommunity Protection (HF-CP) programs. The WSFM grant can be used to reduce hazardous wildfire fuel, create community wildfire protection plans, and perform community outreach and wildfire prevention in the wildland urban interface. The HF-CP grant can be used to implement hazardous fuel reduction projects and restoration of fire adapted ecosystems on private property adjacent to U.S. Forest Service lands.

WSFM pre-proposal applications are due by Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5pm. HF-CP pre-proposal applications are due by Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 5pm. You can review application materials here.

For more information on WSFM and/or HF-CP grants, contact NDF Cooperative Forestry and Community Protection Coordinator Barry Stone at (775) 684-2511 or barry.stone@forestry.nv.gov.

Please note: LSR, WSFM, and HF-CP funding is only available for projects on non-federal lands in Nevada.

Additional Grant Opportunities (Ongoing)

COMMUNITIES: The Urban and Community Forestry Grant program is accepting proposals on an ongoing basis. These grants fund projects in urban environments that support healthy, livable neighborhoods and communities; assist in developing aspects of urban forestry in towns and cities; educational outreach, and much more. For more information, please visit forestry.nv.gov/urban-communityforestry-grant.

EDUCATORS: The Conservation Education and Outreach Grant program accepts grant proposals on an ongoing basis. These grants fund structured educational experiences and activities targeting diverse age groups and populations, including schoolteachers. The goal of this program is to assist others in gaining an awareness of human connections to natural resources and other organisms within ecosystems and the effects of these interactions on multiple levels. For more information, please visit forestry.nv.gov/conservation-education-outreach-grant.