Over 100,000 Nevadans enroll in health insurance through exchange

CARSON CITY – Over 100,000 Nevadans enrolled in health insurance during Nevada Health Link’s two-and-a-half-month Open Enrollment Period (OEP) which ended Saturday, Jan. 15. The exchange saw a 25 percent increase in enrollments from last year’s enrollment period.

Of the 101,409 total Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 20,897 were new enrollees, meaning they were not previously enrolled in health insurance through the Exchange. 27,717 were active re-enrollees, meaning they went to NevadaHealthLink.com to upgrade or change their current plan.

Although open enrollment has concluded, there are still some who may be eligible to sign up for plans on the Exchange, including those experiencing Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving. A full list of QLE’s may be found online.

Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare (age 65+) or Medicaid benefits, but still want a lower monthly premium; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

More information is available at NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927