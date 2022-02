This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC) has for several years brought various programs and services to Lincoln County. The Pahrump-based nonprofit also supported the formation of the Lincoln County Coalition, which meets monthly and works on coordinating services in the county with a special focus on the reduction of substance abuse. Recently, NyECC has expanded hired […]