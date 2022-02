This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley found themselves trailing a tough boys basketball squad at Lund after the first quarter of the game Jan. 25. However, the Panthers scored 20 points in the second quarter to begin to pull away from the Mustangs. They used a strong defensive effort Dave Maxwell Roger Wilson looks to take the ball to […]