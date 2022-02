This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Despite the spikes in COVID activity and the subsequent lockdowns, people are still filling the highways, and with this steady traffic comes plenty of work for local law enforcement. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) provided the following data for 2021: Total calls for service: 3,794Total law reports/investigations: 1,888Total arrests: 181Total traffic stops: 1,790 More […]