Fire district receives USDA funding for new fire truck

CARSON CITY – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced that Lincoln County is among the recipients of USDA funding “to build and improve critical community facilities in rural Nevada.”

The county fire district will use a $100,000 loan and $50,000 grant to replace two aged fire trucks with a newer vehicle. This new purchase will increase water capacity, reduce maintenance costs, and provide mutual aid to neighboring areas in Lincoln County.

The loan and grant are part of $8 million in infrastructure funding being invested in rural Nevada. Bronaugh highlighted 731 projects that USDA is making in five programs. The projects will finance emergency response vehicles and equipment; build or improve hospitals and clinics and help fund other essential community facilities.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/ programs-services/community-facilities/community-facilities-direct-loangrant-program.

Interested parties should contact the Nevada USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants for a detailed overview of the application process.