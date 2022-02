This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Love is in the air, and while Lincoln County’s remote nature may make some think about leaving the community to find fun elsewhere on Valentine’s Day, there are quite a few local ways to keep the love alive. From beautiful vistas in some of the best natural wonders of the state parks to special meals […]