The Caliente City Council met February 3. The council approved the advertisement for bids for the Depot exterior restoration. A pre-bid conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23. Bids should be sent to City Hall by March 17, 2022, by 5:30 p.m. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at […]