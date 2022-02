This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

When Dr. Michael Roth was hired as principal at Meadow Valley Middle School (MVMS), he was excited to be working with the youth of the community. After a few months of working with the kids and speaking to faculty, he began to identify a problem that unfortunately is a common complaint in schools throughout the […]