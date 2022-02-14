Helen B McDaniel of Alamo, NV passed away on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV at 90 years. She was born Helen Brown on May 26th, 1931 in Gibson, Bingham County, Idaho. She was the third of six children born to Seth W and Cassie Atelia Brown. The first 12 or so years of Helen’s life were spent on 20 acres of Indian land, later known as Ferry Butte Road. In 1943, the family bought and lived on a farm in Riverton. Helen often shared of her love and appreciation for the hard work and good life they lived on the farm. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1949 and enrolled in the first nursing class at Rick’s College in Rexburg, Idaho. After studying and training for 2 ½ years, she graduated as a Registered Nurse in September 1952. Helen later married her sweetheart, Richard McDaniel, on May 4th, 1955 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They lived in Blackfoot for a short time before moving to Patterson so Richard could work in the mine. Eventually, the ranch below Ellis became their home. They were blessed with three children, Mark, Susan and John. Together, Richard and Helen raised sheep, cattle, hay, grain and kids. In 2005, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends. Helen worked in many church callings, served in the community and blessed her family with the many talents she learned from her wonderful mother. She enjoyed genealogy, reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Helen always baked delicious treats, and had a cellar full of jars with produce from her garden and fruit grown in her orchard. Richard and Helen sold the ranch on the river and purchased the Woody Conklin property just up the Pahsimeroi in 2007. They continued to work together making their new place a home and serving all around. Richard passed away suddenly in 2014. They had been married for 59 years. Helen relocated to Nevada in 2015 to live near her daughter, Susan and family. She is survived by her children Mark (Tina) of Elko, NV; Susan (Varlin) of Alamo, NV; and John (Nancy) of Salmon, ID; a brother, Sam (Susie) of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren, Danielle Johnson, Cody McDaniel, Seth McDaniel, Cassie Mason, Cord Higbee, Clayton Higbee, Paiden McDaniel, Jordan Schram and Morgan Engle; 21 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, three sisters and one brother, as well as, three nephews and one great-grandson.

Viewing services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 10-10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Patterson Chapel, 14 Patterson Rd., May, Idaho 83253, with Funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the May, ID Cemetery, 101 Pahsimeroi, May, ID 83253.