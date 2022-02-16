DMV Compliance Enforcement cracks down on illegal tags

Courtesy Photo

Fake license tags

CARSON CITY – Nevadans are being warned by the Department of Motor Vehicles not to purchase or rent vehicles with Texas temporary dealer permits. These permits may be fraudulent and used to conceal serious legal problems with the vehicle.

Widespread use of Texas permits in Southern Nevada in recent months has led to the seizure of hundreds of these tags by Nevada DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division and numerous impounded vehicles; some of which had been stolen and sold to Nevadans.

“These permits are generally used on vehicles that can’t be registered in Nevada because of emissions problems, canceled or suspended registrations, insurance or titling problems, or even those that have been stolen and VIN-switched,” said DMV Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker. “Texas is aware that these permits are being misused and is working to solve the problem.”

Often labeled as “Texas Buyer” permits, the tags are usually sold online for as much as $60 and don’t come from a legitimate auto dealer.

A flaw in the Texas dealer-licensing system has allowed individuals to register as auto dealers and then sell the permits online nationwide, Decker said, sometimes for inflated prices.

Many of the registered “dealerships” don’t exist and have no physical business location, Decker added, yet their operators are issuing actual Texas permits.

“These permits are not legal in Nevada,” Decker said. “Motorists caught driving vehicles with illegal tags are subject to citations for displaying an improper or fictitious registration, even though the vehicle’s permit will actually show as registered in Texas.”

Law enforcement officers can also cite the driver for the original canceled or suspended vehicle registration concealed by using the Texas tags.

An illegal “Texas Buyer” permit on a purchased or rented vehicle may mean the vehicle was stolen, has problems with the vehicle’s title and ownership, or is lacking valid insurDMV continued from 1B ance.

“Beyond the problems with the vehicle that these permits are being used to hide,” Decker said, “we also want the public to avoid being tricked into paying $60 for something that isn’t valid for driving a vehicle in Nevada and can result in steep court fines.”

A legal movement permit from Nevada DMV costs just $1 and is available online at dmvnv.com through the MyDMV portal. Permits through the portal are available only to the vehicle owner. If you don’t yet own the vehicle, purchased it through private party sale, or it’s not yet registered, you can obtain a permit from DMV for $1 as a walk-in customer—no appointment needed.

A new Nevada law gives a private party buyer three days after the sale to obtain a movement permit or register the vehicle. The buyer just needs to show a bill of sale or title and evidence of insurance to law enforcement during those three days to avoid citation.