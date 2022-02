The family of Raymond Somers would like to thank everyone for all of their help. Thank you for all the

beautiful cards, calls, and visits. The ladies who brought dinners, thank you so much. We are grateful for everything that was done to help us and everyone who has shown us love and support during this time.



-Thelma Somers, Donny, Tina and Family, Louie and Skyler, Mark, Tegan, Ella, and Brylie