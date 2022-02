This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley High School wrestling team did well at the 2A Southern Region tournament in Panaca Feb. 11, said head coach Brad Loveday. Eight Panther wrestlers advanced to the state tournament to be held Feb. 19 at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas. There were five Panther wrestlers in the finals. Three won […]