This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Local student Mackenzie Marshall was part of the World Honor Choir, which performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Some people get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do what they feel like they’ve been born to do. That opportunity presented itself for Mackenzie Marshall of Lincoln County High School earlier this month. According to Marshall, […]