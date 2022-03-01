12/29/40 – 2/16/2022

Lavette Marie Lee passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 16th, at age 81.

Lavette was born to George and Dorothea Rowe on December 29th, 1940, in Ontario, California. She was the oldest of four children. She was loving and caring, always giving her time to others by volunteering and being involved in many organizations within the community. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family.

At the age of 13, Lavette moved with her family from Ontario, California to Caliente, Nevada where she proudly lived her life. She worked for the State Of Nevada for over 30 years. Lavette was a strong, independent woman, who in spite of tragic loss raised three boys to be wonderful husbands and fathers. She was always very proud of her family and all of their accomplishments.

By example, she taught others to be kind, independent, strong, and be involved as good citizens in the community. She loved her home and took pride in her yard.

Her home was always warm and inviting. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She loved plants and taught many family and friends how to care for them. Throughout her life-she was a shining example of goodness, generosity, and always had great wisdom to share with others.

Lavette joins her parents, George and Dorothea and her son Scott. She survived by her brothers Tommy and Steve Rowe and her sister Millie Fitzsimons. Her children, Rick, (Rachel) Harding and Mike (Heidi) Harding and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Life was held on Friday, February 25th at 12:00 at the Caliente Fire Hall.